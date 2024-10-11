FEU, La Salle eye Spikers’ Turf glory

Far Eastern University (FEU) and De La Salle University are tempering expectations but believe they have the talent and determination to make their mark in the highly competitive Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference that kicks off on Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Both teams seek to build on their impressive campaigns in the V-League Collegiate Challenge, where the Tamaraws captured their first-ever title and the Green Spikers secured a strong runner-up finish.

FEU coach Ed Orcullo said they understand the tougher challenges ahead as they step into a league with an elevated level of competition compared to the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and the V-League.

“The Spikers’ Turf will start in a week or two. Of course, we’ll not rest. We’ll keep on working,” Orcullo said, adding that they expect fierce challenges in this prestigious club tourney.

“The teams that we will be facing in the Spikers’ Turf are all seasoned teams. We will get good experience and learnings just by competing there.”

Team captain Jelord Talisayan shares Orcullo’s sentiments, expressing excitement over facing higher-caliber teams that could help them in their title quest in the UAAP.

“We will draw experience in the Spikers’ Turf that we will apply when we play in the UAAP. I always pray that for a championship. I believe that we are capable of winning it,” said Talisayan, who was recently named the V-League Best Outside Spiker.

FEU’s road to another crown, however, will be tough as it aims to improve its sixth-place finish last year against powerhouse squad in defending champions Cignal, D’Navigators Iloilo, PGJC Navy and VNS.