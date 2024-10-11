Expanded Plaridel Bypass Road completed

Japan Second Secretary Kinoshita Akito of the Japanese Embassy joined Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan and Bulacan Governor Daniel R. Fernando last 4 October4 for the inauguration of the expanded 22.46-kilometer Plaridel Bypass Road.

The Plaridel Bypass Road is an alternative route to the Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway (Daang Maharlika Highway), traversing the municipalities of Balagtas, Guiguinto, Plaridel, Bustos, and San Rafael in Bulacan.

It is funded by the governments of the Philippines and Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under the Arterial Road Bypass Project.