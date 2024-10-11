Ely Buendia Drops 'Method Adaptor' with a concert to remember

Presented by Gabi Na Naman Productions, the Ely Buendia: Method Adaptor album launch will showcase the songs from his new record live, with special surprises in terms of production and setlist.

Pre-sale tickets are available at bit.ly/elybuendia123block.

Solo concert

Pinoy Idol champ Khimo Gumatay will have his first major solo concert at the Music Museum on 25 October, titled KH1MO: Emerge. Energize. Elevate.

At the media conference for the concert, held at the music bar Ten Years After near his home studio, ABS-CBN, as well as in online interviews, the well-built and charismatic music idol has mentioned that he plans to include some dancing in his first major solo concert.

We hope he’ll showcase some muscles, similar to how actor-singer Sam Concepcion did in the musical Once On This Island. Photos of Concepcion in a body-hugging white tank top went viral about two weeks after the musical’s final run at the Carlos P. Romulo Theater in Ayala Avenue, Makati.

It’s important to balance watching plain-looking, grunge-attired singers from popular digital platforms with performers who have engaging looks and stylish outfits.

Singers performing on stage don’t need to look like executives in business suits. There are many styles of outfits to choose from that can make them even more appealing and watchable. Those with the physique to show off should highlight their build (or curves, for women) without appearing as if they’re starring in a Vivamax movie. Khimo was once described as a “chesty” Idol Philippines finalist, though the accompanying photo in the press release didn’t show his chest. The PR writer must have caught a glimpse of him in the dressing room.

From his first appearance on Idol Philippines, where he emerged as the grand champion two years ago, Khimo has never looked lean or haggard. His muscular build may come from being part of a military family.

His dad encouraged him to join the military after he finished his AB Political Science at the University of Makati. However, becoming a singer-performer is what the young man has always wanted. He was already singing during college, where he also acted in some plays. There’s definitely a performer in him. (He has a sister who sings as well but followed their father’s wish and enlisted in one branch of the military).