Drive your way

MPT DriveHub, the all-in-one travel companion app, now provides Compulsory Third-Party Liability Insurance to better protect its clients.

Owning a car entails a number of duties, including as obtaining insurance, meeting LTO registration requirements, and taking care of routine maintenance needs.

You have to go through the procedure of selecting the appropriate Compulsory Third Party Liability Insurance provider when you renew your driver’s license.

CTPL Insurance, which is required by the Land Transportation Office, is essential for paying for expenses associated with third parties’ injuries or deaths brought on by auto accidents.

MPT Mobility addresses a crucial component of car ownership by including this in the MPT DriveHub app, guaranteeing users’ safety and compliance with regulations.

Gines Barot, vice president of MPT DriveHub: “This new enhancement represents a major advancement in MPT Mobility’s mission to elevate the driving experience for all Filipinos. By incorporating CTPL insurance directly into MPT DriveHub, we offer users effortless protection and peace of mind, ensuring they are well-prepared for any third-party liability situation. This feature simplifies legal compliance and reinforces our commitment to making vehicle ownership more convenient and secure.”

To improve user experience, MPT DriveHub consolidates key features including the ability to easily view current and past policy coverages and browse through an extensive FAQ section.

The app simplifies sign-ups with saved vehicle data, organizes document uploads, and facilitates hassle-free claims initiation.

Additionally, the auto-renewal feature ensures timely vehicle registration renewals. The integration of CTPL insurance into the MPT DriveHub app significantly enhances its value, creating a more seamless, efficient, and secure driving experience across MPTC Expressways.

MPT DriveHub users benefit from a streamlined process that eliminates the need for separate insurance providers and multiple transactions.

This integration simplifies insurance management and aligns with MPT Mobility’s long-term vision of providing a comprehensive mobility solution and delivering a unified platform that combines convenience, protection, and innovation for an improved driving experience.

“Delivering its promise as an all-in-one travel companion app, MPT DriveHub offers a wide range of services — from RFID balance monitoring and reloading to ensuring third-party liability coverage,” says Barot.

As a pioneer in smart urban mobility, MPT Mobility continues its key thrust in building a smarter, more connected future by empowering Filipinos to move freely and easily.