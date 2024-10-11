Dengue cases drop by 20% — DOH

The number of dengue cases has dropped by 20 percent, according to the latest data from the Department of Health (DOH).

As of 4 October, the DOH logged a total of 269,467 cases, showing a 20 percent drop in new cases from 1 to 14 September, with 25,986 cases reported compared to the 32,649 reported from 18 to 31 August.

All regions, except the National Capital Region, showed a decrease in new cases over the last four weeks.

However, this year's cases mark an 82 percent increase compared to the 147,678 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Among the cases this year, only 2,856 (1.06 percent) were classified as severe dengue.

A total of 702 deaths have been reported, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.26 percent, lower than the 0.37 percent CFR reported during the same period last year.

The DOH noted that the figures may still change due to late reporting from certain areas.