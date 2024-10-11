CUSTOMIZED CUTENESS: VinFast SUV VF 3 hopes to fit into Pinoy psyche

The VinFast VF 3 mini-SUV is turning heads among Filipino Gen Z-ers, blending affordability, practicality and a canvas for customization.

With a special pricing promotion running until 15 October, it’s the go-to choice for young drivers ready to make their mark.

But what makes it a perfect fit for the new breed of Pinoy car owners?

A recent survey of over 4,000 American adults by the Drivers Instructors Association1 revealed that Generation Z, the youngest generation of drivers, prioritizes price, fuel efficiency, longevity and safety.