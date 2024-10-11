CUSTOMIZED CUTENESS: VinFast SUV VF 3 hopes to fit into Pinoy psyche

The VinFast VF 3 mini-SUV is turning heads among Filipino Gen Z-ers, blending affordability, practicality and a canvas for customization.
With a special pricing promotion running until 15 October, it’s the go-to choice for young drivers ready to make their mark.
But what makes it a perfect fit for the new breed of Pinoy car owners?
A recent survey of over 4,000 American adults by the Drivers Instructors Association1 revealed that Generation Z, the youngest generation of drivers, prioritizes price, fuel efficiency, longevity and safety.
However, more than half are already looking toward EVs, recognizing both their environmental impact and long-term financial benefits.
So, what car could tick all these boxes? Enter the VF 3, an EV designed to be the ideal first car for young people seeking not only practical and affordable transportation but also to make a bold personal statement.
Just launched, the VF 3 is already the top pick for younger buyers. With prices starting at P645,000 for the battery subscription model and P745,000 for the battery-included version, it’s the most wallet-friendly EV in VinFast’s lineup.
For early customers, the promotion allows reservations for as low as P605,000 — an unbeatable entry into the electric vehicle scene.
This mini-SUV checks all the boxes for Gen Z priorities, offering impressive fuel efficiency and reliability.
Its electric powertrain means lower operating costs, and the generous seven-year or 160,000-km warranty adds peace of mind.
The battery subscription model also ensures battery replacement if capacity dips below 70 percent, tackling any concerns about longevity.
Perfectly suited for urban life, the VF 3 boasts nimble handling and a surprisingly spacious interior, making it ideal for bustling city streets.
For Gen Z, a car isn’t just a ride; it’s a reflection of who they are. That falls in the alley of Pinoy car owners who just love to decorate their rides — the way jeepneys carry their distinct design.
The VF 3 comes in nine exterior colors, including five premium options available at no extra cost during the promotional period.
Plus, early buyers can customize their ride beyond the standard palette for just P40,000 — an enticing offer for budget-conscious young drivers.
This model has ignited a customization movement, especially in Vietnam, where owners are unleashing their creativity through everything from sleek upgrades to bold wraps.
Online forums and social media groups dedicated to VF 3 mods are thriving, creating a vibrant community eager to share ideas and inspiration.
With its vast customization options, the VF 3 empowers young drivers to create a vehicle that truly represents their style. Whether opting for a striking color or a fully customized design, the VF 3 is the ultimate electric SUV for those looking to stand out.
VinFast is now accepting deposits of P5,000 through its official website or at authorized dealerships, with a refundable option available.