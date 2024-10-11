Comelec resets ERB hearing in Pasay, Manila

The Election Registration Board (ERB) Hearings in Pasay and Manila originally scheduled on 14 and 15 October will be moved to 16 October, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced Friday.

This after the Malacañang announced work suspension in government offices on 14 and 15 October in preparation for the country's hosting of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction, to be held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay.

ERB Hearings are conducted to approve or disapprove applications for voter registration, and delist voters by reason of death, failure to vote in two succeeding regular elections, and other grounds provided by law.

The list of registered voters in connection with the May 2025 national and local elections and Bangsamoro Parliamentary elections will be updated upon the conclusion of the nationwide ERB hearings.