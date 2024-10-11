Choi Jin-hyuk to hold fan-con tour in Manila

Fans of Choi Jin-hyuk will have the chance to meet the actor up close as he brings his Choi Jin Hyuk Fan-Con Tour in Asia: Day and Night to Manila on 9 November at the New Frontier Theater.

Known for his charming looks and charismatic acting, Choi Jin-hyuk first gained attention for his supporting roles in Gu Family Book (2013) and The Heirs (2013), and later starred in lead roles in Emergency Couple (2014), Pride and Prejudice (2014-2015), Tunnel (2017), Devilish Charm (2018), The Last Empress (2018-2019) and Rugal (2020). His most recent television series, Miss Night and Day, co-starring Lee Jung-eun and Jung Eun-ji, aired from 15 June to 4 August this year.

Tickets will be available soon at ticketnet.com.ph.

