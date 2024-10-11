Cauayan route starts January

Beginning 15 January 2025, Philippine Airlines (PAL) will add Cauayan and Isabela to its growing domestic network out of Manila.

PAL indicated the new service will provide daily flights to provide Northern Luzon citizens a fresh option instead of traveling over 10 hours by land from Cauayan to Manila or vice versa.

“We will welcome 2025 with our new Manila-Cauayan-Manila service. As our newest endeavor to create connectivity between important cities in Luzon for the benefit of regional tourism and economic growth, Philippine Airlines looks forward to serving the people of Isabela province with our daily flights. We shall try our best to introduce PAL’s brand of Buong Pusong Alaga to our passengers traveling to Cauayan. We are appreciative of the Isabela local government’s help in making this endeavor feasible,” PAL Express president Rabbi Vincent Ang stated.

Modern aircraft

Ang added that PAL’s flights between Manila and Cauayan offer access to the province of Isabela, which is well-known for its vibrant agricultural economy, diverse cultural heritage and well-known celebrations, like the yearly Bambanti and Gawagaway-yan festivities.

The 86-seater De Havilland Dash 8-400 Next Generation aircraft will be used by PAL to operate the daily flights to and from Cauayan. The flights will depart early in the afternoon at 1:25 p.m. from Manila’s NAIA Terminal 2 and arrive at Cauayan Airport at 3:25 p.m.

From Manila, the Cauayan-Manila flights link easily to a greater number of PAL-served local and international destinations.