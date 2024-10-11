BoC seizes ‘weed’ passed off as hair treatment

The Bureau of Customs Port of Clark (BoC-Clark) has reported the seizure of a high-grade marijuana resin concealed in a plastic bottle labeled keratin hair treatment with an estimated value of P107,600.

A shipment labeled as “T-shirts” was subjected to an X-ray scan which revealed suspicious images.

A K-9 sniff test indicated the presence of illegal drugs. An examination of the shipment turned up one plastic bottle of keratin oil, garlic salt and T-shirts.

After a field test confirmed the presence of cannabinoids, samples were sent to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for laboratory examination.

The exam revealed the substance was tetrahydrocannabinol, a component of marijuana that is categorized as a hazardous drug under Republic Act (RA) 9165.

Authorities issued a warrant of seizure in accordance with RA 10863, the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, with respect to RA 9165.

The seizure was accomplished through the combined efforts of the BoC-Clark, PDEA, Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, X-ray Inspection Project, Enforcement and Security Service, and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service.

Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio credited the improved technology and training in place at every BoC port for the seizure.

“We are able to effectively combat drug smuggling attempts thanks to these cutting-edge resources,” he said.

“Additionally, our agents participate in ongoing training programs aimed at improving their knowledge and abilities as they collaborate with other law enforcement organizations to uphold our objective of defending our nation against the threats posed by organized crime and illegal drugs,” Rubio added.