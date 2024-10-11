BI: Guo may have fled Phl via private jet

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) revealed that dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo may have used a private aircraft to leave the country when she traveled to Malaysia on 18 July via Batik Airways flight OD177, according to government travel records.

BI Spokeswoman Dana Sandoval said that based on their analysis, it seems Guo did not leave the country from a major international airport or seaport.

Sandoval suggested that Guo may have used a private aircraft to exit the country unlawfully, without the knowledge of authorities. This contradicts Guo's previous claim that she left the country by boat.

She added that ground handlers typically oversee private aircraft and notify relevant agencies with updates or clearances before a flight takes off.

BI Commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado said those who helped Guo escape could face criminal and administrative action.

“That is what we are looking into because it has been established that she arrived via commercial flight at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. So, we've reduced down the possibilities,” Viado said.

Viado also disclosed that they are coordinating with Malaysian authorities to obtain flight manifests for all arrivals in Kuala Lumpur during that time to verify the travel records gathered by the Philippine government.