BFAR’s P2.1-B vessel bidding postponed

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has postponed the bidding for the procurement of various vessels worth P2.1 billion, raising concerns after no public announcement was made by the Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC).

“If the postponement is not announced publicly, some bidders may have an unfair advantage over others. This can lead to allegations of favoritism or corruption,” said lawyer Faye Singson, a former assistant prosecutor at the Office of the Ombudsman.

Singson said postponements could also delay the procurement process, which may have negative consequences for the government agency or entity involved.

She explained that the rescheduling of the opening of the bidding process from 11 to 15 October exceeded the 52-working days timeline prescribed under the 2016 Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act (RA) 9184.

Under Section 8 of RA 9184, all procurement activities must be conducted in a fair, transparent and competitive manner. Postponing the bidding process without proper notice could violate this principle, according to Singson.

She noted that Section 10 outlines the procedures for conducting a bidding, including the requirement of a public notice and the issuance of supplemental bid bulletins for any changes to the bidding process.

“This section also specifies the prescribed timeline for a bidding. Overextending the process beyond the maximum 52-day limit without proper justification can violate this provision,” she pointed out.