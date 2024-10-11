Benilde Music students win at Singapore int’l competition

Filipino protégé Kyla Nicole Lim took the first prize in the first-ever Voice Solo Category for young adults aged 18 to 24 at the 2024 Music Singapore International Competition.

The program is an annual championship of young artists from across the world, recognizing the exceptional skills, creativity and flair of budding musicians.

Lim performed “Think of Me” from The Phantom of the Opera Musical by English composer and impresario Andrew Lloyd Weber and “I Have Nothing” by American songwriter Linda Thompson and Canadian record producer David Foster.

The distinction earned her a well-deserved spot at the closing Gala Concert, wherein she staged her winning pieces. Other performances included the highly anticipated numbers of Csardas by Vittorio Monti by Korean violinist Barienne Moon with guest pianist Dr. Hwi Hwang, Franz Liszt-Hungarian Rhapsody No.14 by Hungarian pianist Gergely Kovacs.

Fellow Filipina Maria Jasmin Panizales secured Second Prize in the same division.

She exemplified her virtuosity in a rendition of “With You” from the musical Ghost by English musician and songwriter Dave Stewart, American lyricist Glen Ballard and American screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin. She likewise showcased her artistic expression in a presentation of Hymne a l’amour, a classic by French songwriter and composer Marguerite Monnot and French singer Edith Piaf.

Lim and Panizales, both students from the Music Production Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of Arts, Culture and Performance, underwent rigorous training under the guidance and encouragement of vocal music teacher and applied music mentor Ghira Casille.

Choir conductor, organist and Benilde Music Production Program chairperson Patrick Frias extended his support as their pianist throughout the competition.

Frias stated that the competition created invaluable opportunities for the personal and professional growth of Lim and Panizales.

“This experience was instrumental in building their confidence, enhancing their creative visibility and fostering connections with peers and mentors from various backgrounds,” he stated.

Founded in 2020 by seasoned educator Vivian Gao, the premier platform aims to uncover and develop talents by providing them with accessible avenues to showcase their interpretative aptitude and emotional resonance.

With partnerships from industry leaders Henle Verlag Music Publishing House, Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) and Asia Music Bookstore, the host links participants with high-profile individuals in the global music scene.

For its fourth iteration, the Music Singapore International Competition 2024 expanded its reach from just violin and piano to accommodate entrants in voice, pop and jazz, ensemble, and choir categories in independent virtual and physical formats.

This year’s jury was comprised of Wu Jie, Singapore Yunye Music president, Singapore Musicians Association vice president and Composers Association director; Gayane Vardanyan, who served as an artist of the chorus and soloist at the Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theatre, and illustrator vocalist at the Yerevan State Conservatory of Armenia piano department; and Susanna Saw, Malaysian Choral Eisteddfod (MCE) founder and director and University of Malaya and the Malaysian Institute of Art music lecturer and choir director.