Be kind to yourself

Kindness goes a very long way, especially when it begins with you.

There is great power in acts of kindness.

The principle is simple: If you do good to and for others, then the kindness you have generated returns to you in bigger ways.

What if, you start practicing being kinder to yourself?

Perhaps you never really thought about it. Well, it is probably high-time you did.

Here are simple ways to do good for oneself.

1. Breathe — Sometimes we are in such a hurry to get to where we need to go in the process we forget to focus on our breath. Feeling out of breath is caused by stressful living. And it is the day-to-day stress that can over-burden us. So, between appointments, close your eyes for a minute or two and breathe.

2. Talking slower — Did you notice that talking too fast can leave you breathless? Fast-talkers tend to run the risk of high-blood pressure. That’s right, even if you are not aware of it. Type A personalities are so used to the adrenaline rush that without it, they feel sluggish.

So, try to slow down the pace of your otherwise fast talk. Turn it down to a more moderate pace.