Be kind to yourself

Kindness goes a very long way, especially when it begins with you.
There is great power in acts of kindness.
The principle is simple: If you do good to and for others, then the kindness you have generated returns to you in bigger ways.
What if, you start practicing being kinder to yourself?
Perhaps you never really thought about it. Well, it is probably high-time you did.
Here are simple ways to do good for oneself.
1. Breathe — Sometimes we are in such a hurry to get to where we need to go in the process we forget to focus on our breath. Feeling out of breath is caused by stressful living. And it is the day-to-day stress that can over-burden us. So, between appointments, close your eyes for a minute or two and breathe.
2. Talking slower — Did you notice that talking too fast can leave you breathless? Fast-talkers tend to run the risk of high-blood pressure. That’s right, even if you are not aware of it. Type A personalities are so used to the adrenaline rush that without it, they feel sluggish.
So, try to slow down the pace of your otherwise fast talk. Turn it down to a more moderate pace.
3. Hydrate always — Little sips of water can do you a whole lot of good. Always have a bottle of water within reach. Never be caught without a supply of water by your side. It is best you place your own water in a stainless steel container .
4. Early to bed — Try your best to sleep earlier than usual. Target a 10 p.m. bedtime curfew. If you want to feel better each morning, then go for it.
5. Forget your problems — Yes, if only for a while, set aside your worries.
6. Positive self-talk — It helps to attract positivity in your life by adopting a more positive frame of mind.
7. Eat more greens — Add more veggies to your diet. Just do it. Your body will like you more for this. The result is better health.
8. Exercise more — By moving your body, you will generate more energy.
9. Give thanks — First thing in the morning, say thank you. Then watch the little blessings come your way.
10. Forgive yourself — You are not perfect. While striving for perfection is a good thing, forgiving yourself for not being able to achieve your target is even better. This, because it will take the load off your shoulders.
Health & beauty drink: Guyabano placed in a blender and taken in its pure form will improve your over-all well-being.
Affirmation: “I attract kindness in my life. And it begins with me.”
Love and Light.