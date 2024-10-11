Banyan Tree Manila Bay promises dazzling debut

Banyan Tree, a global luxury hospitality brand, is set to launch its ultra-luxury development, Banyan Tree Manila Bay, in the Philippines.

Nest Seekers International, a global luxury real estate firm, has been introducing the project to new markets, with a recent focus on Cebu City.

On 12 September, Banyan Tree Manila Bay and Nest Seekers International hosted an event in Cebu to showcase the development to top brokers and real estate professionals. Global Investment Strategist Donna Vicedo-Racho welcomed guests and highlighted the growth of the high-end market in Cebu.

Andy Regalado, Chief Marketing Officer of Nest Seekers International and Banyan Tree Manila Bay, presented the development's master plan, emphasizing its distinctive architectural features and luxurious amenities. He showcased the spacious units, Banyan Tree Spa, rooftop gardens, infinity pools, and state-of-the-art fitness facilities.

Regalado cited the growing demand for ultra-luxury residences in Metro Manila.

"The luxury market in Manila has matured significantly, with affluent buyers seeking exclusive, world-class living spaces," said Regalado.

Banyan Tree Manila Bay is designed to cater to this demand, offering a lifestyle that merges elegance, privacy, and convenience.

The event captivated the audience, showcasing the potential of Banyan Tree Manila Bay to set a new standard of luxury living in the Philippines.