Balance of nature, modern living

With the world becoming urbanized, millennials are seeking balance between nature and modern living.
Rizal, with its lush landscapes, proximity to Metro Manila and vibrant culture, offers the perfect setting to extend your home beyond the four walls.
RLC Residences taps into this demand with its latest development, Sierra Valley Gardens Phase 2 Building 5, located in Cainta, Rizal. This project has the ideal blend of urban convenience and outdoor serenity, serving as a gateway to Rizal’s natural and cultural treasures.
Here are some must-visit places that seamlessly resonate with this lifestyle :
Adventurer at heart
For thrill-seekers and nature lovers, Masungi Georeserve offers an unparalleled outdoor experience.
Just an hour away from Sierra Valley Gardens, this conservation area is for millennial explorers looking to get away from the urban rush. Known for its stunning limestone formations, eco-trails and hanging bridges, Masungi offers a unique blend of adventure and sustainability, ideal for a weekend escape.
Nature’s canvas
Art meets nature at Pinto Art Museum.
The cultural haven, nestled in lush gardens, provides an inspiring space for millennial creatives and art enthusiasts. Its open galleries showcase contemporary Filipino art, sculptures, and installations — all within a serene, verdant setting. Its in-house restaurant, Café Rizal, serves a delectable mix of local and international dishes.
Relaxation and reflection
Mount Purro Nature Reserve is a peaceful sanctuary dedicated to wellness and sustainability. Whether you want to enjoy forest walks, lounge by the riverside, or simply unwind in a cozy cabin, this reserve offers a retreat for young professionals and families alike.
Coffee and community in one place
Every millennial knows that a good coffee shop is an essential part of modern living.
Kape Sina Una, located in Antipolo, brews not just local coffee, but also a strong sense of community. It’s the ideal spot for remote working, meeting up with friends, or enjoying a relaxing cup of coffee after a hike.
Hidden gem
For those seeking a unique dining experience, Burrow Café is a hidden gem within Antipolo’s lush forested area.
Located inside the picturesque Antipolo Beehouse, this underground café provides a cozy ambiance with a farm-to-table menu that will delight foodies. It is a perfect destination for weekend brunches or quiet dinners, allowing residents to indulge in a culinary escape just a short distance from home.
Tranquil lifestyle
Living in Sierra Valley Gardens by RLC Residences means embracing a tranquil lifestyle where modern comfort meets the beauty of Rizal’s outdoors. With smart home technology, spacious units, and green spaces, it’s an ideal investment for millennials looking for more than just a place to live — but a home that connects them to nature and adventure.
Strategically located near major roads and transportation hubs, residents have quick access to Metro Manila’s conveniences while relishing the perks of suburban life.