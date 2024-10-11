Baguio bags 10 tourism awards

BAGUIO CITY—Baguio City received ten prestigious awards at the 2024 Association of Tourism of the Philippines (ATOP) Tourism Pearl Awards during the ATOP National Convention in South Cotabato on 10 October, 2024.

Baguio Tourism Council (BTC) Chairperson Gladys Vergara expressed gratitude to the city's residents, attributing the achievement to their collective efforts.

"It reflects our commitment to preserving our heritage while embracing sustainable practices that benefit both locals and visitors," she said.

The city earned top honors as the Best Tourism-Oriented Local Government Unit (LGU) and Best Tourism Video. Additional accolades include:

Best Tourism Promotion Brochure: 2nd Runner Up

Best Event Hosting (Local): An Enchanting Baguio Christmas 2023 – First Runner Up

Best Tourism Week/Month Celebration: Hotel and Restaurant Association of Baguio’s 16th Annual Hotel and Restaurant Week – First Runner Up

Best Sports Tourism Event: "Sang-atan" (Climbing) Bike Festival 2023 – First Runner Up

Best Practices on Sustainable Tourism: Baguio Country Club’s Sustainable Practices – Special Citation

Best Cultural Festival: Gong Festival – First Runner Up

Best Institutionalized Program for Culture and the Arts: Montañosa Film Festival 2023 – First Runner Up

Best Community-Based Tourism Program: Baguio Pony Boys – Second Runner Up

Vergara emphasized that this recognition highlights Baguio’s leadership in sustainable tourism, cultural preservation, and community engagement.

The ATOP National Convention and Pearl Awards honor exceptional tourism programs across the country, and Baguio's initiatives were acknowledged for promoting responsible tourism.