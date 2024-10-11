Ayuda: Double-edged sword of compassion

The term “ayuda,” traditionally associated with support, charity, and assistance — a friendly helping hand or a warm, community-driven gesture — has taken on a new life in today’s Philippine setting.

Tossed around so much that you’d think the word “ayuda” is confetti at a town fiesta, this once-beloved word has gone through a twisted journey. Like a popular dish, “adobo,” at a family gathering, everyone loves it and has their own recipe.

Many see it as a way to “legalize early campaigning.” Take a politician, for example, who is all smiles and sweet words, doling out cash or goods under the guise of helping the masses.

What’s genuinely unfolding here is a classic move: a charm offensive aimed at winning hearts — and votes — before the campaign period officially kicks off! It’s synonymous to shouting, “Hey, look at me being all generous! Don’t you want to vote for me?” In truth, it’s just a clever tactic to butter up the electorate for some shiny votes.

While they’re flaunting their “generosity,” the underlying goal is clear: secure support through carefully crafted goodwill.

During the campaign, “ayuda” becomes a code for slipping some cash to voters, enticing them to mark a specific box on the ballot. This isn’t genuine assistance — it’s transactional and cheapens our democratic process. Suddenly, it feels less like electing leaders and more like shopping for a better deal.

Yes, ayuda has morphed into another version of the infamous pork barrel scam of recent years — politicians, in cahoots with unscrupulous private entities, lining their pockets with public funds, cleverly disguised as aid for the people. Each new scandal that pops up adds another layer of grime to an already dirty word.

The heat goes on because the 2025 budget allocation for “ayuda” is not just big, it’s monumental. Next year’s allocation of P600 billion is higher than the any of the totals of the past four years — P200.9 billion in 2021, P276.8 billion in 2022, P251.3 billion in 2023, and P318.5 billion in 2024. That is nearly double what Indonesia is pouring into its state-of-the-art bullet train project. While they’re zipping around in high-speed trains, we’re giving out canned goods, rice, and a sprinkling of cash.

How much of that money actually makes it into the hands of the people who need it most?

When you hear “ayuda” now, the first thought that comes to mind isn’t just assistance; it’s about corruption that runs deeper than the Mariana Trench.

It stings, too, because “ayuda” has become an insult to all hardworking taxpayers. We pay our taxes, thinking we are contributing to a better Philippines, only to see our money being used in underhanded ways. Our tenacity and dedication evaporate in the face of annoying situations where financial help — which should be a genuine gesture — ends up being flimsy and full of ulterior motives. Filipinos’ hard-earned money is being used to fund a cycle of dependency rather than sustainability.

Let’s address the obvious: our leaders use “ayuda” as a crutch for their lack of vision. Instead of building meaningful solutions, they hand out cash and supplies like a bingo game. They avoid the hard work needed to establish solid foundations that will truly uplift society.

They put a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound while pretending to be superheroes saving the day. The sad truth? They’re juggling votes and stunts to distract us from the real issues.

Can we ever wash that stink off and make “ayuda” mean what it was always meant to be? No more “may the best bribers win.”