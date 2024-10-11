Army sergeant faces murder raps

BAGUIO CITY — A Philippine Army sergeant is facing parricide and murder charges after killing his wife, mother-in-law, and a driver inside a vehicle at the 5th Infantry Division headquarters.

Initial reports disclosed that the suspect — identified as Sergeant Mark Angelo Ajel, assigned to the 503rd Infantry Brigade — was arrested at the scene of the crime on Thursday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Erlinda Ajel, Lolita Ramos and Rolando Amaba.

Investigations showed that the incident occurred at Camp Melchor dela Cruz in Barangay Upi and at least two soldiers said that they heard multiple gunshots coming from a van nearby. When the soldiers rushed to the scene, they saw the suspects holding his firearm.

The suspect was immediately relieved of his duties and taken into custody by the Gamu Police Station.

Investigators recovered six fired cartridge case and one fired bullet of a caliber 9mm pistol.

Meantime, Army spokesperson Col. Louie said the military organization will not condone wrongdoings of its personnel.

“The Army thru 5ID (5th Infantry Division) is currently conducting an investigation for admin case as a basis for his possible sanction which will depend on the result of the investigation,” Dema-ala told the DAILY TRIBUNE on Friday. “The Philippine Army also condoles with the bereaved family of the victims.”

Dema-ala said the Army cooperating with the Philippine National Police in Isabela “for the swift resolution of the case” involving one of its personnel.