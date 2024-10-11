Army reservist gunned down

Authorities reported that two men on a motorcycle shot down an army reservist in his van in Antipolo City last Wednesday night.

Reports said that the 49-year-old reservist was ambushed in Sitio Old Boso-Boso in Barangay San Jose as he was about to go home after visiting a church.

According to Antipolo City Police, the victim was on his way home when he was ambushed by the gunmen.

Five bullets pierced through the victim’s left cheek, arm and neck and at least six bullets were recovered by the cops at the crime scene.