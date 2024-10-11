APECO Grand Lagoon to rise in Casiguran

The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) is set to transform its Casiguran site into a major tourism destination with the development of the Grand Lagoon project.

According to APECO president and CEO Atty. Gil Taway IV, construction of the Grand Lagoon will begin this November, with an initial investment of between P50 million and P70 million. The project aims to attract both domestic and international tourists, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

The Grand Lagoon will feature amenities such as gondolas, glamping, boating activities, boutiques, and restaurants. The project is expected to generate between 500 and 1,000 jobs and provide opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

APECO chairman of the Board Atty. Anelyn Ciudadano stressed the importance of sustainable development and job creation in the region. She said the Grand Lagoon project will help put Casiguran on the tourism map and contribute to APECO's goal of becoming a premier tourism destination.

In addition to the Grand Lagoon project, APECO is also planning to develop mixed-commercial and corporate office spaces and convention centers to attract business process outsourcing companies and MICE tourism.

Taway, on the other hand, expressed confidence that the project will showcase the beauty of Casiguran and attract visitors from around the world.