Anne Hathaway to reprise her iconic role in ‘Princess Diaries 3’

Anne Hathaway officially announced her return for Princess Diaries 3 on Instagram.

Hathaway shared a video in which she counted to three, featuring clips of her as Mia Thermopolis and Julie Andrews as Queen Clarisse Renaldi, both saying, “Shut up!”

“Miracles happen,” Hathaway wrote in the caption of the video. “Back to Genovia with Adele Lim, Disney and Somewhere Pictures.”

News of the third film’s development first surfaced just hours before Hathaway posted the video, following an exclusive report that confirmed the film is in the works with Adele Lim as the director. Lim previously worked with Disney as the writer for Raya and the Last Dragon and made her directorial debut with the R-rated female Asian American comedy Joy Ride.

The new addition to the Princess Diaries franchise has been in progress since 2022.

The screenwriter for the third film, Flora Greeson, has not revealed any plot details, but the movie is expected to continue the story from 2001’s The Princess Diaries and the 2004 sequel Royal Engagement rather than rebooting the series.

The Princess Diaries franchise revolves around the coming-of-age of Mia Thermopolis as she copes with the life-changing revelation that she is a princess set to rule the small principality of Genovia.