Amazon River dries up as climate change fuels record-breaking drought

The Amazon River, the world’s largest river by volume, is facing an unprecedented crisis as back-to-back droughts driven by climate change have caused water levels to plummet. In some areas, the mighty river has been reduced to shallow pools, leaving local communities stranded and cutting off vital trade routes.

In September, water levels in parts of the Amazon hit record lows, according to the Brazilian Geological Service. Three of the river’s most important tributaries — each spanning over 1,000 miles — have also seen historic lows. Communities that rely on the river for transportation, food, and commerce are now isolated as the Amazon, a crucial lifeline for remote regions, has gridlocked. Brazil has resorted to dredging sections of the river to maintain minimal water flow.

“Here, the rivers are our streets,” said a resident from Tauary, a riverside village in one of the worst-hit areas in the state of Amazonas. “We can’t get to town to buy water or medicine. We can’t fish. Everything is dry.”

The situation is equally dire in neighboring countries like Colombia, where the Amazon River’s water level has fallen by as much as 90%. The drought has left boats stranded, caused food shortages, and prompted governments to declare emergency measures. The ongoing crisis is a stark reminder of the severe impacts of climate change on some of the world’s most vital ecosystems.

(Sources: Agence France-Presse, The New York Times)