A pet blessing with ‘Enchanted Tails’

Eastwood City, the country’s first pet-friendly mall, celebrated its 20th anniversary as the pioneer of Pet Blessing events in the Philippines with “Enchanted Tails” on 6 October at the Eastwood Mall Open Park. This special event featured a series of activities designed to honor and celebrate the unique bond between pets and their owners.

Eastwood City commemorated this special milestone, with a special recognition of 20 best-dressed pets during the Pet Blessing ceremony.

The Spellbound Shots event at Eastwood Central Plaza featured pet vaccinations, as well as spaying and neutering services kicked off the day’s festivities, while other guests explored the Purrfect Kingdom Pet Fest fair, where they were able to find a variety of pet treats and customized items, including grooming services, accessories and more. Furry friends were also given the chance to find their homes to live in the Fur-ever After adoption drive that happened simultaneously with the pet fair and vaccination services.

Later in the afternoon, everybody was treated to the Enchanted Tails Pawrade — a delightful pet walk showcasing adorable animals dressed in fun costumes which led everyone to the Eastwood City Open Park, dubbed the Fairy Tails Park, for the pet blessing ceremony. It resulted in a heartwarming gathering of the pet-loving community that received blessings for health, happiness and a lifetime of shared adventures with everyone’s beloved furry companions.

The Treasure Castle capped off the festive day where everyone was given a chance to capture lasting memories with their pets while collecting special treats for them to enjoy at home — thanks to the collective effort of the Eastwood City township, the entertainment capital of Quezon City, and its partner organizations, such as PAWS, AKF and CARA Welfare Philippines.