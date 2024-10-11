51Talk celebrates Filipino teachers

51Talk, an online English education platform, celebrated its 13th anniversary by honoring Filipino teachers who have been instrumental to its success. The annual Teachers’ Day event, held at the SMX Convention Center Manila, brought together exceptional educators from across the Philippines.

The celebration featured activities such as laughter yoga and a recognition ceremony that highlighted the achievements of outstanding teachers. 51Talk's leadership expressed deep appreciation for the significant impact teachers have on their students.

Jack Huang, founder and CEO of 51Talk, emphasized the importance of Filipino teachers in the platform's global reach.

"You are not only imparting knowledge but shaping the future, one student at a time," said Huang.