₱1.45M smuggled cigarettes seized in Palawan

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Law enforcement authorities seized in the town of Brooke's Point in southern Palawan around 100 master cases of illegal cigarettes and detained the individual in possession of them.

The Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) and the Brooke's Point Municipal Police Station (MPS) led the operation and confiscated master cases worth ₱1.45 million in Barangay Saraza, Brooke's Point, on 10 October at around 10:55 AM.

A law enforcement officer, who requested anonymity as he is not authorized to make statements on the matter, said that the operation resulted in the arrest of Manting Utosali Saupi, a 41-year-old local resident who was caught transporting the contraband.

"We received intelligence about the shipment and immediately coordinated efforts to catch them in the act," the source shared.

They confiscated 88 master cases and 20 reams of New Berlin cigarettes, along with multiple master cases of the Fort brand, believed to have originated from Pangutaran, Mindanao.

The cigarettes, allegedly owned by local businessmen whose identities were withheld, were intercepted while being transported to a storage facility.

Saupi faces charges for violating Republic Act 10643 or the Graphic Health Warning Law. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the full scope of the smuggling operation and trace other individuals possibly involved in the illegal trade.