141 political bets file for Palawan 2025 polls

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — A total of 141 candidates have filed their Certificates of Candidacy (CoCs) for various provincial, legislative and city positions in Palawan, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) following the culmination of the CoC filing last 8 October 2024.

The gubernatorial race features three candidates — incumbent Mayor Amy Roa Alvarez (Lakas-CMD), Richard Magdaug Lopez (Reform PH-People’s Party) and incumbent Governor Victorino Dennis Macalinao Socrates (Aksyon Demokratiko).

Mayor Alvarez is the daughter of Jose Alvarez, the Palawan Second District Representative and former governor of Palawan. She has taken on the role of standard bearer for the dominant local party, Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan (PPP), with substantial backing from party members who believe she will bring new vitality and drive to the province’s political landscape.

“Mayors have been requesting since last year that I should be the next governor,” said Alvarez in an interview. “Now, all the board members and mayors, and of course, my dad, believe that I am the right candidate for governor.”

For the vice gubernatorial position, Frederick Fabello Abueg (Liberal Party) will run as Governor Socrates’ running mate. Other candidates include independent Arthur Rodriguez Ventura and incumbent Vice Governor Leoncio Nacasi Ola (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan).

In the race for Palawan’s three congressional districts, eight candidates are running. There are 23 candidates vying for seats as members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

Puerto Princesa City, the provincial capital, is set for a competitive mayoral race with five candidates: incumbent Mayor Lucilo Bayron (Alyansang Bigkis), incumbent Vice Mayor Maria Nancy Socrates (Serbisyong may Puso at Sinseridad) and independents Edmundo Katon, Gerardo Abordo, and Eliceo Oloroso (Reform PH People’s Party).

The city council race features 30 candidates — 10 each from Alyansang Bigkis and SPS, and 10 independents.

Comelec officials stated that they will review all filed CoCs to verify candidates’ eligibility based on criteria such as citizenship, residency and legal requirements specific to the positions sought.

The official list of qualified candidates will be published once the verification process is complete.