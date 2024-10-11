141 aspirants file COCs for 2025 Palawan polls

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — A total of 141 candidates have filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) for various provincial, legislative, and city positions in Palawan, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), as the 2025 National and Local Elections approach.

The filing period, which concluded on 8 October, saw candidates vying for key positions, including governor, vice governor, congressional seats, city mayor, city vice mayor, city councilors, and members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

The gubernatorial race features three candidates: incumbent San Vicente Mayor Amy Roa Alvarez (Lakas-CMD), Richard Magdaug Lopez (Reform PH-People's Party), and incumbent Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Macalinao Socrates (Aksyon Demokratiko).

Mayor Alvarez is the daughter of Jose Alvarez, the 2nd Palawan District House Representative and a former governor of Palawan. She has taken on the role of standard bearer for the dominant local party, Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan (PPP), with substantial backing from party members who believe she will bring new vitality and drive to the province's political landscape.

“Mayors have been requesting since last year that I should be the next governor,” she stated in an interview. “Now, all the board members and mayors, and of course, my dad, believe that I am the right candidate for governor.”

Governor Socrates, formerly with the PPP and once an ally of Rep. Alvarez, resigned in June following a falling out. He has since formed the local party Lakas ng Sambayanang Palawenyo (LSP).

“Although I am still happy because I felt a sense of freedom—on one hand—on the other hand, I feel alone and without allies,” Socrates said in a previous interview.

“The majority of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan now sees me as an opponent. Fortunately, I still have three board members on my side,” he added.

For the vice gubernatorial position, Frederick Fabello Abueg of the Liberal Party will run as Governor Socrates' running mate. The other candidates include independent Arthur Rodriguez Ventura and incumbent Vice Governor Leoncio Nacasi Ola of Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan, who is seeking re-election.

Ola, who ran as Governor Socrates' running mate in the 2022 local elections, will this time serve as Mayor Alvarez's vice gubernatorial candidate.

Palawan Congress race

In the race for Palawan's three congressional districts, eight candidates are running: Franz Josef George Espina Alvarez (National Unity Party) and Rosalie Ang Salvame (People’s Reform Party) in the First District; Cyrille Fabello Abueg (Liberal Party) and incumbent House Rep. Jose Chaves Alvarez (Nationalist People’s Coalition) in the Second District; and Gil Jr. Abesamis Acosta (Lakas-CMD), Elroy John Marcelo Hagedorn (Independent), and Abraham Kahlil Blanco Mitra (Nacionalista Party) in the Third District.

There are 23 candidates vying for seats as members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, distributed across the three legislative districts.

Puerto Princesa City, the provincial capital, is set for a competitive mayoral race with five candidates: incumbent Mayor Lucilo Bayron (Alyansang Bigkis), incumbent Vice Mayor Maria Nancy Socrates (Serbisyong may Puso at Sinseridad), and independents Edmundo Katon, Gerardo Abordo, and Eliceo Oloroso (Reform PH People’s Party).

Bayron and Vice Mayor Socrates were once allies, but a falling out led to the dissolution of their alliance. Bayron's new running mate will be his daughter, Raine Bayron, while Vice Mayor Socrates will team up with Atty. Peter "Jimbo" Maristela, who previously ran for mayor in the last election but lost to Bayron.

There is also another candidate in the vice mayoral race, Larry De la Puerta.

The city council race features 30 candidates—10 each from Alyansang Bigkis and SPS, and 10 independents.

COMELEC officials stated that they will review all filed COCs to verify candidates' eligibility based on criteria such as citizenship, residency, and legal requirements specific to the positions sought.

The official list of qualified candidates will be published once the verification process is complete. This list will be used for ballot printing and to set the stage for the campaign period.