Tigresses hot on SSL playoff spot

Games today:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

2 p.m. — EAC vs NU

4 p.m. — La Salle vs Letran

6 p.m. — Perpetual vs UST

University of Santo Tomas (UST) battles University of Perpetual Help System Dalta for a playoff seat in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Preseason Championship on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Action begins at 6 p.m. with the unbeaten Golden Tigresses seeking to extend their winning streak in Pool B to three and punch a ticket into the next round.

A win by fancied UST will also hand University of the East (3-0) the other playoffs berth in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

Only the top two teams from each pool will advance to the next round where squads will be divided into two groups for another round-robin play to determine their rankings in the quarterfinals.

The top two ranked squads from each pool after the round will have a twice-to-beat advantage in the crossover quarterfinals.

The Tigresses brought down Lyceum of the Philippines University in four sets before sweeping Mapua University last week to open their redemption bid following a runner-up finish in the previous edition.

On the other hand, the Lady Altas are determined to spoil UST’s entry to the next round while keeping their playoffs hopes alive despite a bad start after absorbing a straight-sets loss to the Lady Warriors.

Meanwhile, three-peat-seeking National University eyes a share of the lead in Pool A against Emilio Aguinaldo College at 2 p.m. while De La Salle University tackles Letran at 4 p.m. in Pool C.

The Lady Bulldogs behind Erin Pangilinan and Vange Alinsug shot down Ateneo de Manila University in four sets last week in their debut for the solo second spot behind Arellano University (2-0).

The Lady Generals were swept by the Lady Chiefs in their first game last 29 September.