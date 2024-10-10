The essence of beautiful jewelry

Both Marilyn Monroe and Madonna agree on one thing: diamonds are indeed a girl’s best friend!
That hint of sparkle adds just the right amount of oomph to a basic outfit and provides a great confidence boost. But the magic really happens when this piece of jewelry reflects who you are. This is the story behind jeweler Kristine Dee and certified KonMari consultant Christine DyChiao’s collaborative collection, “Essence.” These pieces were thoughtfully designed to spark joy for those who wear them.
“Every piece tells a story. They are not just jewelry; they are beautiful pieces that hold meaning for us,” explains Dee.
This very special collection is the result of an almost two-decade friendship marked by a common love for beautiful things and fine jewelry. Call it a marriage of their own respective styles to create something that is just as personal for fans of fine jewelry.
“Essence” comprises beautiful, wearable and one-of-a-kind necklaces and bracelets featuring unique gemstones meticulously selected by the two ladies. What makes it unique is that clients can customize their own necklaces and bracelets by putting together gemstones, chains, connectors and pendants into a “one-of-a-kind” piece they can truly call their own.
“The gemstones have a purpose and meaning. When you choose them, you make them your own,” says Dee. “It is your own unique DNA. It is your identity, capturing your individuality. It is your ‘Essence.’”
At first glance, what draws you in is the color of the gemstones: the striking orange of the carnelian, the vibrant blue of the lapis lazuli beads and the mesmerizing mix of turquoise, coral and copper in a spiny oyster. For the Adele Bangle, the bi-color tourmaline is called the stone of harmony, as the dual colors represent the balance between different energies and emotions. “When we wear jewelry like this, we want to tap into the energy we need for the day. Made in gold, it is treated with the care and reverence it deserves — honoring the beauty of the stone and building it to last so it can be passed on as heirloom jewelry,” states DyChiao.
Other stones you can find in the “Essence” collection include blue sapphire, lemon quartz, citrine, orange quartz, blue topaz, emerald, tsavorite, amethyst and pearls, sourced from their natural occurrences around the world, such as Brazil, Mexico, Arizona, Italy, Africa and India. The collection also features pendants in different shapes and letters in various sparkling designs, as well as a 12-month collection of connectors with birthstones.
All the jewelry that makes up “Essence,” along with the other fine jewelry designs by Kristine Dee Jewellery, is available via @kristinedeejewellery on Instagram or by visiting their showroom in BGC. With the holidays around the corner, perhaps it’s time to treat yourself to a bauble or two for the upcoming party season. After all, a little sparkle — especially of the diamond kind -— goes a long way.
The real beauty of jewelry lies in the fact that it is rare, unique and very personal. In a figurative sense, you can tell if a piece is right for you from the moment you pick it up.
“If you see something you like, if you find something that calls to you, just get it because it’s one of a kind; you might not find it next time,” say Dee and DyChiao. This is even more true with the “Essence” collection, as it is designed to spark joy from the very first moment you lay eyes on that perfect piece and finally put it on.