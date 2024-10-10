The essence of beautiful jewelry

Both Marilyn Monroe and Madonna agree on one thing: diamonds are indeed a girl’s best friend!

That hint of sparkle adds just the right amount of oomph to a basic outfit and provides a great confidence boost. But the magic really happens when this piece of jewelry reflects who you are. This is the story behind jeweler Kristine Dee and certified KonMari consultant Christine DyChiao’s collaborative collection, “Essence.” These pieces were thoughtfully designed to spark joy for those who wear them.

“Every piece tells a story. They are not just jewelry; they are beautiful pieces that hold meaning for us,” explains Dee.