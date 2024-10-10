Taylor Swift Donates $5M to Hurricane Helene and Milton Relief Efforts

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift donated a portion of her billion-dollar net worth to support relief efforts for Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, the non-profit organization "Feeding America" announced on Wednesday, 9 October.

“Thank you, Taylor Swift, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and helping communities in need in the wake of #HurricaneHelene and #HurricaneMilton,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

Feeding America expressed gratitude to Swift for her participation in their efforts to combat hunger and assist communities in need.

The pop star was recently named the richest female musician, with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion, surpassing Rihanna’s $1.4 billion, according to Forbes.

According to an ABC News report, the death toll from Hurricane Helene has risen to 230, with devastating impacts across Florida, Georgia, and North and South Carolina.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida today, October 10, and is currently classified as a Category 4 storm, with catastrophic damage expected.