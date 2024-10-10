SM, DoST join hands vs plastic reduction

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) signed a memorandum of understanding with SM Investments Corp. to help advance the development of sustainable plastic materials and improve plastic waste management strategies, during the “Tactics for Better PlasTIK (Technology, Innovation, Knowledge)” forum held at Megatrade Hall 3, SM Megamall.

Both organizations agreed to collaborate on essential and sustainable plastics initiatives, including joint research and development, training programs and conferences.

Timothy Daniels, SM Investments consultant and head of sustainability and investor relations, highlighted the importance of this partnership in supporting SM’s sustainability goals.

Job made faster

“Being a responsible company is important to SM and plastics are a real sustainability issue for the country. We are keen to work with our many stakeholders to reduce plastics use in the Philippines. We always look for practical solutions. This collaboration with DoST will enhance our collective waste management efforts and also foster knowledge sharing and sustainable partnerships across sectors to help achieve that,” he said.

Representing DoST were Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr., Assistant Secretary for Development Cooperation Rodolfo Calzado Jr. and Executive Director of the DoST Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development Dr. Enrico C. Paringit.

“We thank SM for this partnership and we are optimistic that through this collaboration we can provide solutions and open opportunities for industry players and for our citizens,” Solidum said. “DoST remains committed to bring technologies from development stage to real-world application.”

“We hope that our green technologies will make its way to the hearts and minds of our citizens through this expo and forum. DoST will be at the forefront of making innovations work for the Filipino,” Paringit said.

This partnership marks a significant stride towards a more sustainable future for the Philippines.

The SM group, most notably its retail and mall teams, has been taking steps to reduce plastic use, recognizing that key contributors of plastic waste include bags at retail outlets, product packaging, as well as plastic water bottles and food packaging.