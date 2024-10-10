San Pedro City solon to run unopposed

San Pedro City, Laguna Representative Ann Matibag will be running unopposed in her reelection bid in the City of San Pedro for the second term as representative of the First District of Laguna after no candidates had filed their certificate of candidacy at the final deadline last Tuesday.

Except for the City of San Pedro or Laguna’s first district, the other legislative districts of the province -- second, third and fourth -- will be having election showdowns for the House of Representatives seats in the three other districts based on the last day of filing of candidacy in Sta. Cruz, Laguna.

Matibag expressed gratitude to the people of San Pedro City for trusting her leadership and lawmaking ability for three years since winning the congressional seat in Laguna’s first district in 2022 after serving as member of Laguna Provincial Board from the first district from 2019 to 2022.

“God and the people of San Pedro City made this happen. I am very thankful to all of you that you allow me to run for reelection unopposed. All I can guarantee is to continuously serve my constituents at the absolute best of LaguNANAY in congress for the people of San Pedro,” Matibag said.

“Thank you, San Pedro City for your trust and confidence,” she added.

Matibag was one of the principal authors of the Republic Act (RA) 11984 or the No Permit, No Exam prohibition act, the RA 11982, or the Expanded Centenarians Act, and the RA 11959 Regional Specialty Centers Act.

Aside from the laws she authored, Matibag had done major projects like the two-storey two classroom public school building at Langgam Elementary School, six finished projects of Multi-Purpose Buildings, and gave hospital assistances distributed to beneficiaries.

She also gave financial assistances from her personal funds plus the monthly medical mission and the vaccines against flu, pneumonia, and cervical cancer.

Matibag has ongoing projects or for construction on five new public-school building for construction including a 4-Storey 8-classroom public school building at Southville 3A National High School which will be the first ever digital school in San Pedro City through partnership with private sectors.

Other ongoing projects are the SLEX San Pedro Exit Northbound, more than 10 ongoing Multi Purpose Building Projects and the riverbanks protection structures, slope protection, revetment, drainage, and road constructions.

One of the major programs Matibag has implemented through three years is her ABAKADA programs or the “Ayuda (support), Bakuna (health and vaccines), Kabuhayan (jobs and other business opportunities) and Direksyon (Directions) to provide the needs of her people.