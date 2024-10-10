Reroute vessels in high-risk areas, shippers told

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has called on shipping companies to reroute their vessels away from high-risk areas.

DMW Department Order No. 3 urged shipowners to avoid war-like areas such as the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The department issued the order on 9 October following the homecoming of Filipino seafarers who worked on two vessels that were attacked by Houthi rebels the previous month.

Seafarers are entitled to exercise their “right to refuse sailing” if their ships will pass through high-risk areas.

Jonathan de Mesa, a 33-year-old second mate with 14 years’ experience on bulk carriers and general cargo ships, was one of the seafarers who has exercised this right

During his last contract, De Mesa and his fellow crew members were informed that their ship was scheduled to sail to Israel, a region affected by conflict.

“When we were informed that our ship was heading to Israel, none of the Filipino crew including myself agreed to go,” he said. “We were given a choice to refuse, and we took it.”

To protect his rights, De Mesa carries a copy of the DMW directive in case his captain or employer refuses his request. He advised his fellow seafarers to prioritize their safety and not be afraid to speak up.

“Don’t be afraid to refuse a dangerous assignment because it is our right, and the government has a responsibility to protect us,” De Mesa said.