QC integrates mental health on Helpline 122

The local government of Quezon City has launched a 24/7 mental health hotline to provide immediate support to residents experiencing emotional distress, Mayor Joy Belmonte announced on Thursday.

By simply dialing “122,” QCitizens can connect with trained crisis responders ready to listen and assist those facing mental health challenges. These responders, equipped with expertise in suicide and crisis management, will provide immediate interventions and support.

“There are times when we feel overwhelmed by our problems and need someone to talk to. Our responders, reachable through Hotline 122, are ready to listen and provide support until you feel better,” Belmonte said.

To ensure round-the-clock service, three sets of teams are on duty daily. The responders, along with health workers trained in mental health and psychosocial support, work together to address the needs of callers.

Belmonte stressed the importance of prioritizing mental health and highlighted the city’s commitment to providing accessible services.

“Quezon City is the first city to establish its own Mental Health Code, and we continue to implement programs and initiatives to address the mental health needs of our residents,” said the lady mayor.

Beyond the hotline, the city has taken several other steps to promote mental well-being. Over 370 barangay officials and staff have been trained in psychological first aid to assist residents in processing traumatic experiences. Health centers also conduct mental health awareness lectures for patients.

Additionally, the city has established Mental Wellness Access Hubs in communities to provide assessments, diagnoses, and free prescription medication.

By integrating psychosocial support and crisis intervention into its existing services, Quezon City aims to create a more resilient community where everyone has access to the mental health support they need.