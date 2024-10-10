Pub and chug

Nepalese teenager Nima Rinji Sherpa is literally at the peak of his youth. The 18-year-old who belongs to the mountain tribe famous for guiding trekkers on Mount Everest and other Himalayan summits, has fully checked off his bucket list of the 14 highest mountains to climb.

In the process, he broke the world record for the youngest mountaineer to summit all 8,000-meter and higher peaks, which culminated with his conquest of Tibet’s Mount Shishapangma, together with climbing partner Pasang Nurbu Sherpa, last Wednesday.

The previous record holder for the youngest mountaineer to scale all eight-thousanders was also a Nepali climber, Mingma Gyabu “David” Sherpa, who achieved it at the age of 30 in 2019, BBC reports.

Meanwhile, another 18-year-old from Birmingham, England is on a cross-country mission with 650 parliamentary constituencies on his itinerary.

Jay Chan, a former staffer for a member of parliament, initially ticked off last month 16 places from his bucket list to jumpstart his protest campaign against the high tax on pubs.

The tax was increased from 12.5 percent to 20 percent in 2022, threatening to put small pubs out of business due to high operating costs. He is protesting the tax by visiting pubs in all of the country’s legislative districts and downing a pint of beer at each pub.

Chan’s journey across the entire United Kingdom could take 20 years and cost more than $4,000 in drinks alone, he said, according to an SWNS (South West News Service) report cited by Fox News.

He has started a GoFundMe drive to defray the cost and so far has raised more than £2,000 (about $2,600), reports SWNS.