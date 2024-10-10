Police captain’s slay ‘not rido’

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Police have ruled out “rido” as the motive in the killing of P/Capt. Abdulkahar Armama, commander of the Police Cogon Market precinct in Barangay Bulua, last Saturday evening.

P/Lt. Col. Evan Vinas, COPCO spokesman, said that Armama’s family has no existing feud with other clans in Lanao del Sur. Investigators are now focusing on work-related motives, including potential death threats from criminal syndicates operating in his jurisdiction.

Rido is a traditional revenge-killing ritual among the Maranao in Lanao provinces, wherein disputes among clans are settled through violence.

“The killing is work-related,” Vinas said. “Autopsy reports revealed that Armama was shot at close range.”

The scene-of-the-crime examination showed that two empty shells from a .45 caliber pistol came from the same gun, indicating that only one person shot the victim.

Investigations revealed that Armama was shot twice in the back of the head as he was walking toward his home in Green Hills Zone 2 after finishing his duty. His wife heard the gunshots and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported that the gunman was loitering in the area before the shooting and followed Armama after he parked his car. The suspect fled on a motorcycle with an accomplice.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family, friends, and colleagues of Captain Armama during this painful and tragic time. We assure them that we will take all necessary actions to apprehend and bring to justice the perpetrators,” the Police Regional Office 10 said in a statement on Sunday.

“We call on the public to come forward with any information that can aid in our investigation. We must stand united in rejecting violence and ensuring that justice is served.”