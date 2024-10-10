Pinedas in reversal of poll posts

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, the current vice governor of Pampanga and a former three-term governor, running for governor again in the 2025 elections, marking a surprising switch in roles for the Pineda family.

Vice Governor Pineda formally filed her Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) on 8 October, while her son, incumbent Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, will run for vice governor.

This role reversal aims to continue their family’s legacy of public service, known for their “Serbisyong Pineda” programs that focus on community welfare.

Opposing Pineda in the upcoming elections is former Candaba Mayor Danilo Baylon, who also filed his CoC as an independent candidate last Saturday.

Baylon is joined by another former governor of the province, Ed Panlilio, who will serve as his running mate for vice governor.

Baylon, in an interview with the media, said their tandem aims to provide an alternative to the Pineda leadership, emphasizing the need for fresh perspectives in provincial governance.

In her speech, Nanay Pineda expressed her hope for a peaceful electoral process while reaffirming her commitment to the people of Pampanga.

The Pinedas’ decision to switch roles has sparked a wave of support from mayors, barangay captains, and other officials across Pampanga who were present during the filing.

In Bataan, three aspirants for the governorship will slug it out, including reelectionist incumbent governor Joet S. Garcia.

The two others are Bethe Santos, a former mayor of Pilar, and Joemel Pugna, who is virtually unknown to local media and in the province. Santos, however, has no candidates for vice governor or board member.

Governor Garcia is fielding a complete lineup with reelectionist vice governor Cris Garcia and 11 candidates for the provincial board.

They are Maya Bongco, Dr. Bong Galicia, Atty. Jomar Gaza, and Mylene Serrano, the wife of outgoing board member Benjie Serrano (1st district); Vic Baluyot, Noel Valdecañas, and Iya Roque (2nd district); and Popoy del Rosario, Dr. Jorge Estanislao, Harold Espeleta and Angel Sunga (3rd district).

Meanwhile, two congressional candidates in Bataan have no opponents, securing their seats in Congress, namely, reelectionist Congressman Abet Sandejas Garcia of the 2nd district, and newcomer Atty. Tony Roman in the province’s 1st district.

Roman will succeed his elder sister, Rep. Geraldine Roman, who is now in her third and last term as congresswoman in the 1st district.

In the 3rd district, reelectionist Congresswoman Gila S. Garcia is also a sure winner, facing an unknown opponent in Ernesto Manalo.