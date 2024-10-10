Peaceful CL CoC filings

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan announced that the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (CoCs) for local aspirants in Central Luzon concluded without any incidents.

In a statement from PRO3, Maranan credited the peaceful filing process to the coordinated efforts of police and partner agencies.

“We are pleased to report that the filing of CoCs in Central Luzon proceeded smoothly with no significant incidents. This reflects the dedication and vigilance of our law enforcement teams,” he said.

He further assured the public that PRO3 will maintain stringent security protocols as the region prepares for the 2025 midterm elections.