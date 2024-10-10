PBBM urges ASEAN connectivity

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has urged fellow Southeast Asian leaders to improve the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) relations with external partners and uphold rules-based international order.

Marcos stressed the importance of boosting connectivity and resilience in the region to ensure its preparedness for emerging challenges and for future shocks.

“As we chart the path forward for our region, let us harness to the fullest the strength of our external relationships, which play a pivotal role in enriching ASEAN Community-building,” Marcos said.

“We will continuously strengthen our engagement with our external partners to reinforce ASEAN Centrality, promote mutual trust, and to uphold a rules-based international order that safeguards peace, stability, security, and prosperity for all,” he added.

Marcos also stressed the need for ASEAN members to work together in promoting the digital economy, food security, tourism, women empowerment, and gender equality.

He added that the regional block could lay the groundwork for a “safe and trusted” digital environment, stressing that the digital economy is one of the significant catalysts for connectivity in ASEAN.

Marcos also pointed out that digitalization can usher in a new era of innovation, growth, and opportunity.

“With the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) poised to boost our region’s digital economy to USD2 trillion by 2030, it is critical that we invest in robust cybersecurity protections, equip our people with digital skills, and build the digital infrastructure necessary to secure ASEAN’s path to becoming the fourth largest economy in the world,” said the President.

Acknowledging that there are over 70 million MSMEs across ASEAN -- accounting for up to 99 percent of all businesses in the region -- Marcos stressed the need to address financing gaps, support digitalization, and enhance the capacities of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to integrate them into global value chains and become key drivers of regional growth.

He then called on ASEAN member-states to adopt sustainable agricultural practices to optimize the region’s food systems, amid the persistent challenges to food security caused by supply chain disruptions, economic shocks, and the increasing intensity of extreme weather events.