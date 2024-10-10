Palace suspends classes for APMCDRR

Malacañang announced on Thursday that classes in all levels and government work in the City of Manila and Pasay City will be suspended from 14 to 15 October to accommodate the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR).

According to Memorandum Circular No. 66, the Palace suspended classes and government work as participants are “expected to travel to and within the cities of Manila and Pasay on 14 and 15 of October for the opening” and “to allow for the organized conduct of the APMCDRR.”

However, Malacañang stressed that government offices involved in delivering basic and health services, disaster preparedness, and other vital services will continue their operations on the said dates.

The suspension of classes and work in the private sector is left to the discretion of their respective managements.

The international meet will be held at the Philippine International Convention Center with the theme “Surge to 2030: Enhancing Ambition in Asia-Pacific to Accelerate Disaster Risk Reduction.”