OTS kicks off TSCC conference

The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) recently hosted the 149th Transportation Security Coordinating Committee (TSCC) conference in Pasay City and discussed the state of transportation security in the Philippines and develop plans to reduce threats.

OTS Administrator Undersecretary Crizaldo Nieves chaired the TSCC meeting, which focused on the state of peace and order in the National Capital Region (NCR), transportation security concerns, and national security.

In his opening remarks, Nieves stressed the importance of intelligence sharing in creating a cooperative and secure culture.

“By pooling our intelligence, we can better grasp the danger picture, spot patterns, and make the most of our collective expertise,” said Nieves.

Representatives from various government agencies attended the meeting, including the Anti-Terrorism Council-Program Management, Air Intelligence and Security Wing Philippine Air Force, Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Fire Protection, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Civil Aeronautics Board, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Migrant Workers and the Department of Trade and Industry-Strategic Management Office.

It also included representatives from the Intelligence Service Armed Forces of the Philippines, Light Rail Transit Authority, Land Transportation Office, Manila International Airport Authority, Metro Rail Transit-3, Naval Intelligence and Security Forces, Office of Transportation Cooperatives, Philippine Bomb Data Center, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, Philippine Nuclear Research Institute, Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group, PNP Aviation Security Group, PNP Intelligence Group, PNP Maritime Group and the PNP National Capital Region Police Office.