NPC needs P11.5-B in 2025 to avert brownouts

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The National Power Corp. (NPC) is seeking support from government regulators to secure a fresh P11.5 billion for next year to purchase diesel fuel and avoid power rationing in off-grid areas.

In an interview at the sidelines of Enlit Asia 2024 here, NPC president and CEO Fernando Martin Roxas informed reporters that his office recently reached out to the Department of Energy (DOE) for support.

Roxas said a letter has already been sent to the DOE, explaining that insufficient funding will force Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) plants to scale down operations, leading to power service interruptions.

He pointed out that the urgent need for the DOE’s assistance, especially since the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), now under a newly appointed officer-in-charge, may take time to review the request.

“For 2025, we need P11.5 billion to be approved. Otherwise, each billion of the deficit would result in about 2.1 hours of no power,” Roxas said.

“If ERC would not allow us to collect, we have no choice. Otherwise, we will also curtail [supply], and that's bad in an election year,” he added.