NNIC issues new VIP protocols at NAIA

The New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), the operator of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), has implemented a new policy to handle courtesy and accommodations for Very Important Persons (VIPs), Important Persons (IPs) and travelers demanding VIP treatment.

In a statement, the NNIC said that the new protocol aims to reduce the abuse of VIP privileges at the airport and replaces all existing agreements with immediate effect.

“Our ultimate goal is to create a smooth and effective airport experience so that VIP treatment is no longer required, except for dignitaries and those who perform essential functions,” the NNIC said.

In the past, VIP privileges could be easily obtained for a fee, bypassing normal airport procedures. This led to potential security risks, operational inefficiencies, and an unfair advantage for those who could afford to pay.