New Protocol for VIP Services Implemented at NAIA

IIn order to manage courtesies and accommodations for Very Important Persons (VIPs), Important Persons (IPs), and travelers demanding VIP treatment at the airport, the operator of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), has implemented a new policy.

This new protocol is expected to reduce the abuse of VIP courtesies at the airport. It takes effect immediately and replaces all existing agreements.

"Our ultimate goal is to create a smooth and efficient airport experience so that VIP treatment is no longer necessary, except for dignitaries and those performing essential functions. We want every traveler, regardless of status, to have a seamless trip through NAIA," NNIC stated.

In the past, VIP privileges intended for dignitaries and other notable individuals could be obtained for PHP 800 to PHP 4,032.

For that fee, any passenger could bypass normal airport procedures. This not only created potential security risks but also led to operational inefficiencies and an unfair advantage for those who could afford to pay.

NNIC emphasized that this action is intended to improve security, streamline operations, and reduce interference for travelers, staff, and airport users, while also bringing NAIA into compliance with global best practices and standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). These goals extend beyond merely addressing these issues.

Key changes in the new protocol:

▪︎ VIP courtesies and accommodations will now be exclusively handled by NNIC’s VIP Assistance personnel.

▪︎ Non-passengers will no longer be permitted to provide meet-and-greet services or accompany departing VIPs and IPs.

▪︎ VIP entourages will be limited to essential personnel to ensure efficient processing and reduce disruptions.

▪︎ Access/annual passes previously issued for facilitation purposes will be evaluated on a per-case basis, replacing the previous annual pass system.

For travelers who are not considered VIPs or IPs but require similar services—such as international artists and other prominent travelers—NNIC will implement tailored fees to limit unnecessary use and manage demand. This aligns with international standards at major airports, where premium services are priced higher to balance demand and ensure availability for those who truly need them.

NNIC stated that it will continue to provide secure and efficient travel services for VIPs and IPs, including high-ranking officials, dignitaries, and foreign representatives.

VIP courtesies are extended for the following reasons:

▪︎ High-ranking officials often require enhanced security measures to mitigate potential threats.

▪︎ Providing courtesies to foreign dignitaries is standard diplomatic practice and follows national protocol.

▪︎ Expedited processing for travel is necessary for officials with critical responsibilities to the nation.

NNIC reaffirms that efficiency and equity for all passengers are top priorities under the new protocols. While there are fees for premium services, the aim is to streamline airport operations to reduce the need for such services.