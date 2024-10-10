Marikina Science High gets huge boost

The local government of Marikina City — through the help of Marikina First District Representative Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro — has established a state-of-the-art science and robotics laboratory at the Marikina Science High School to further boost students’ learning capacity in terms of science and technologies.

In an interview, the lawmaker said that students who are equipped with advanced technologies and state-of-the-art facilities will make them at par and globally competitive with their foreign counterparts.

“It’s a whole building equipped with more computers. This can be used by the students for their robotics class, and at the same time, a science laboratory,” Teodoro told DAILY TRIBUNE on Thursday.

Teodoro said the science laboratory is almost 80 percent complete.

“I visited it [science lab] and it’s still in the works, but it’s ready to use,” said the lawmaker. “We really want our students to be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to improve their capacity for learning.”

Teodoro said the local government, led by Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro, has been renovating the public schools in the city, as well as providing the needed facilities for the students.

“We work together here in Marikina, and if I have funds, I put them in the city,” said the solon, adding that the city government had a physics laboratory development and robotics program.

“We support research of the children so that they can be globally competitive,” said Teodoro.

Asked on why they are investing in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, Teodoro said that it is already the local govenrment’s path.

The city government has also equipped all the public schools in the city with 55-inch LED televisions.