Marcos seeks Canada's continuing endorsement of Phl position to G7

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday stressed the significance of Canada’s endorsement of the Philippines’ position to the leaders of industrialized nations under the Group of Seven (G7).

In a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Laos, Marcos sought the support and endorsement of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to continue raising the country’s positions to the leaders of the powerful economic grouping as Canada is set to host next G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta in 2025.

Marcos also expressed the Philippine government’s deep gratitude for Canada’s continuing support to the country, particularly in upholding the rule of law in the disputed South China Sea.

“Not only in terms of expressions of support but also in terms of actual capacity building and making Canada’s presence felt in the Indo-Pacific region, most specifically in the South China Sea,” said the President, stressing the need for the ASEAN member states to uphold the rule of law and maintain a rules-based international order.

During their meeting, Marcos and Trudeau discussed the existing relationships of their respective countries as they reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing the cooperation between the Philippines and Canada.

“The relationship between Canada and the Philippines has not been closer in our entire history. It started with the people-to-people exchanges and has grown into much more than that,” said Marcos.

To recall, the powerful G7 has been calling out China for “dangerous” incursions and intimidation activities in the South China Sea and expressed serious concern about the situation in the East and South China Seas and reiterated its strong opposition to “any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion.”

The leaders of the powerful economic grouping also condemned the increasing use of dangerous maneuvers and water cannons against Philippine vessels.

Meanwhile, Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to continue cooperating with the Philippines in all aspects.

"I can’t think of two countries with deeper people-to-people ties in a way we’ve been working together over the past years on bringing them together even more, on growing the economy and creating opportunities,” Trudeau told Marcos.