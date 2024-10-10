Marcos invites Southeast Asian investors to Phl business opportunities

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has extended an invitation to Southeast Asian investors to explore business opportunities in the Philippines across various industries, including smart and sustainable manufacturing.

Speaking at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit last Wednesday, Marcos highlighted the Philippines’ key policy reforms and its aggressive development in infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, and digital connectivity.

“I invite you to explore the investment opportunities we offer. We are targeting industries like green metals, battery manufacturing, energy equipment, data centers, and agribusiness,” Marcos said.

The President stressed the Philippines’ efforts to attract foreign businesses through reforms such as the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code, the Internet Transactions Act, and Executive Order 18. He also mentioned the ongoing pursuit of legislation like the CREATE MORE Act to further strengthen incentives for strategic industries.

Despite global challenges, Marcos cited that the Philippine manufacturing sector continues to thrive, as evidenced by the sustained growth in the Purchasing Managers’ Index. He highlighted the chemicals industry as a major contributor to economic growth and job generation.