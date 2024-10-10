Marcos: Full respect to inter-parliamentary diplomacy in ASEAN vital

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. highlighted the importance of full respect for inter-parliamentary diplomacy to achieve ASEAN Centrality.

“It is imperative that inter-parliamentary diplomacy be conducted with full respect for the Centrality of ASEAN, in line with our collective vision for the region,” Marcos said during the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Laos.

“As the linchpin of our regional organization, we must uphold this principle in all our engagements as we chart our path for the future,” he added.

AIPA is a center of communication and information among member parliaments, including Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

It aims to significantly contribute through inter-parliamentary cooperation in the attainment of the goals and aspirations of the ASEAN region.

Marcos also stressed the importance of ensuring resilience amid evolving challenges.

“The partnership between the executive and legislative bodies of ASEAN is more integral than ever, for the challenges we face transcend national borders,” said the President.

Marcos said only through a concerted effort that ASEAN member states can strengthen their ties to "ensure resilience in the face of emerging threats."

“We call for the enactment of responsive legislation, the development of innovative policies, and the provision of adequate resources and incentives that would advance ASEAN’s regional priorities,” said Marcos.

The President also cited the AIPA’s efforts in translating the regional commitments to concrete actions at the national level, noting it will be the key to building a peaceful and prosperous region.