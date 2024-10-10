Marcos bares new era of cooperation with ROK

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced on Thursday that the launch of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership initiative between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) will usher in a “new era of cooperation” across various sectors.

Speaking during the 25th ASEAN-ROK Summit, commemorating 35 years of dialogue relations, Marcos expressed the Philippines' commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.

“Particularly through maritime safety, security, and the protection of our marine environments, we welcome initiatives under the Joint Statement of the 24th ASEAN-ROK Summit on Cooperation concerning the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific,” he stated.

The President reaffirmed the Philippines’ strong support for the ROK in fostering lasting peace and security. He highlighted the South Korean government’s contributions to enhancing systems that improve resilience and adaptability to technological advancements, digitalization, health emergencies, and climate change through the ASEAN-ROK Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for ASEAN Mobility (TEAM) Project.

Marcos also called for a review and upgrade of the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Agreement (AKFTA) to strengthen trade relations for mutual growth and prosperity.

“The proposed upgraded AKFTA should facilitate greater market access and foster a more inclusive and dynamic economic partnership that benefits all parties involved, including our micro, small, and medium enterprises, unlocking new opportunities for our businesses and people,” he said.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region's long-term economic development and welcomed the establishment of the ASEAN-Korea Industrial Innovation Centre (AKIIC) to support industrial growth in ASEAN Member States.

Marcos praised the ROK’s efforts to enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges through scholarships, workshops, and activities organized by relevant sectoral bodies, including the ASEAN-Korea Centre and cultural centers in Seoul, Busan, Gwangju and Bangkok.

“We also appreciate the ROK’s contribution to expanding scholarship programs through the ASEAN-ROK ‘Higher Education for ASEAN Talents’ (HEAT) scholarship,” he added.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. reaffirmed the Philippines’ support for the ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation during the 27th ASEAN-Japan Summit in Laos on Thursday.

Marcos described Japan as ASEAN’s “trusted partner” and welcomed its commitment to a shared vision focused on principles such as the rule of law, good governance, and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

“We appreciate Japan’s support for strengthening ASEAN Centrality through the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” President Marcos stated.

He emphasized that ASEAN-Japan relations contribute to a rules-based Indo-Pacific region, fostering peace, stability, and prosperity through shared principles.

In light of increasing regional challenges, Marcos highlighted the need for coordinated action in the South China Sea to mitigate risks to peace and stability. He acknowledged Japan’s role as a partner in promoting peace through platforms like the ASEAN Regional Forum and the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus.

Additionally, Marcos expressed gratitude for Japan's support as a partner in creating a sustainable economy and society, particularly through initiatives like the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve and the ASEAN-JICA Food Value Chain Development Project.

“Together, we seek to strengthen resilient and sustainable agriculture and food systems, contributing to regional food security,” he concluded.